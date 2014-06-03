Magellan filling oil storage tanks ahead of BridgeTex start up

June 3 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. started filling oil storage tanks at Colorado City, Texas, last weekend ahead of the start up of its 300,000 barrel per day BridgeTex Pipeline, according to Robb Barnes, vice president of Marine Terminals and Crude Oil.

“We will keep filling storage, and work our way to filling the pipeline by late in the second quarter,” Barnes said at the Argus North American Crude Transportation Summit.

He said Magellan, who operates the pipeline in partnership with Occidental Petroleum, expects to move barrels to the Houston crude oil market by mid-2014. (Reporting By Kristen Hays, Writing by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Diane Craft)