CORRECTED-Magellan filling oil storage tanks ahead of BridgeTex start up
June 4, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Magellan filling oil storage tanks ahead of BridgeTex start up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects executive’s title in paragraph 1, timing of startup in paragraph 2 to 3rd quarter not mid-2014)

June 3 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. started filling oil storage tanks at Colorado City, Texas, last weekend ahead of the start up of its 300,000 barrel per day BridgeTex Pipeline, according to Robb Barnes, senior vice president of commercial crude oil.

“We will keep filling storage, and work our way to filling the pipeline by late in the second quarter,” Barnes said at the Argus North American Crude Transportation Summit. The pipeline remains slated to start moving barrels to the Houston crude oil market in the third quarter.

Magellan operates the pipeline in partnership with Occidental Petroleum. (Reporting By Kristen Hays, Writing by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
