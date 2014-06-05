FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europeans find fault at Ranbaxy plant; say no public health risk
June 5, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Europeans find fault at Ranbaxy plant; say no public health risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - European regulators said on Thursday they have completed their assessment of reported manufacturing violations at Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd’s facility in Toansa, India, and although deficiencies were found they pose no risk to public health.

The regulators said they were satisfied that corrective measures put in place by the company were sufficient to ensure products at the site will be in compliance with good manufacturing practices and they will reinstate the GMP certificate that was suspended in January. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)

