August 25, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm merger talks

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm strategic talks

* Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm new publicly traded company would be headquartered in canada

* Burger King majority owner 3G capital will continue to own majority of new company on pro forma basis

* Deal is subject to negotiation of definitive agreements, no assurance transaction will be consummated

* Within new company Burger King and Tim Hortons to operate as standalone brands

* Tim Hortons, Burger King will not comment further unless and until a deal is agreed upon or talks stopped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

