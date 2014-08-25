BRIEF-Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm merger talks

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) -
* Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm strategic talks
* Tim Hortons, Burger King confirm new publicly traded company would be headquartered in canada
* Burger King majority owner 3G capital will continue to own majority of new company on pro forma basis
* Deal is subject to negotiation of definitive agreements, no assurance transaction will be consummated
* Within new company Burger King and Tim Hortons to operate as standalone brands
* Tim Hortons, Burger King will not comment further unless and until a deal is agreed upon or talks stopped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)