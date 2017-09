DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF CHICAGO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 372,735 A3/AA-/AA SECOND LIEN WATER REVENUE BONDS 09/08 SERIES 2014 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2044 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE SPECIAL WEEK OF 286,435 Aaa// OBLIGATION 09/08 TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 09/10 MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR WEEK OF 274,000 NR/A/A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 121,465 Aa2/AA/ ADMINISTRATION 09/08 RESIDENTIAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 09/09

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO WEEK OF 110,000 Aa2/AA/AA UTILITIES SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT 09/08 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A-1 AND A-2 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/09 MASON COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA WEEK OF 100,000 Baa1/BBB/NR POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS 09/08 (APPALACHIAN POWER COMPANY PROJECT) SERIES L MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York METROPOLITAN ATLANTA RAPID TRANSIT WEEK OF 95,700 Aa2/AAA/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 09/08 VARIABLE RATE SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS (SECOND INDENTURE SERIES) SERIES 2008 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 PALM BEACH HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 90,000 NR/BBB/BBB BOCA RATON REGIONAL HOSPITAL CORP 09/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2031

Day of Sale: 09/10 GREENVILLE HEALTH SYSTEM HOSPITAL WEEK OF 83,580 A1/AA-/AA- REVENUE BONDS 09/08 SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/11 SUFFOLK COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 82,475 Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ CORPORATION 09/08 NASSAU COUNTY LOCAL ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE CORPORATION (CATHOLIC HEALTH SERVICES OF LONG ISLAND OBLIGATED GROUP PROJECT) REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 B & C MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 HOSPITAL AUTHORITY NO. 2 OF DOUGLAS WEEK OF 80,935 /BBB+/ COUNTY 09/08 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITAL PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 73,370 A1/A/NR AGENCY 09/08 BOSTON UNIVERSITY ISSUE REVENUE BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 60,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 09/09 GRAND RAPIDS SEWER WEEK OF 56,000 Aa1/AA+/ MICHIGAN 09/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 09/10 NOVATO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 54,000 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 09/08 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 09/09 MUNICIPAL IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION WEEK OF 51,115 // OF LOS ANGELES 09/08 LEASE REVENUE BONDS REFUNDING SERIES 2014-B (REAL PROPERTY) MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 REMARK: S&P: A+ (POSITIVE OUTLOOK)

FITCH: A+ (STABLE OUTLOOK)

KROLL: AA- (STABLE OUTLOOK)

Day of Sale: 09/10 NIAGARA TOBACCO ASSET WEEK OF 44,740 NAF/NAF/BBB+ SECURITIZATION CORPORATION, 09/08 NEW YORK TOBACCO SETTLEMENT ASSET-BACKED BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2040

Day of Sale: 09/09 LOS ANGELES MUNICIPAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 39,250 /A+/A+ CORPORATION 09/08 LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 NAVAJO COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 38,150 A3/A-/A- POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE 09/08 REFUNDING BONDS (ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICES COMPANY CHOLLA PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RIVERSIDE REDEVELOPMENT HOUSING WEEK OF 34,000 /A+/ REFUNDING 09/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2028-2037

Day of Sale: 09/09 NIAGARA FALLS BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 31,000 /A+/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 09/09 RIVERSIDE REDEVELOPMENT DESERT WEEK OF 26,000 /A+/ COMMUNITIES 09/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 09/10 FERN RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28J, WEEK OF 25,355 // OREGON 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/09 SANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 25,000 NR/AA/AA DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2006 ELECTION 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2038

Day of Sale: 09/10 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF RICHMOND WEEK OF 25,000 /A+/ COUNTY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 09/08 GEORGIA REGENTS UNIVERSITY ACADEMIC RESEARCH CENTER PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE TBA CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 19,860 /BB/ SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, 09/08 SERIES 2014A&B (ICEF - VIEW PARK ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOLS) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 19,600 Aa2/AAA/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS, TAXABLE 09/08 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/09 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 18,910 Aaa/NR/NR PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA 09/08 (MULTI-COUNTY PROGRAM) SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BOND 2014 SERIES A-1 (NON-AMT) TAXABLE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 SERIES A-2 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/10 MUELLER LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 18,265 /AA+/ CORPORATION 09/08 (A NON-FOR-PROFIT LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS TAX INCREMENT CONTRACT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/11 RIVERSIDE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT WEEK OF 18,000 /A+/ AREA 1 09/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 09/10 RIVERSIDE REDEVELOPMENT INTERSTATE WEEK OF 15,000 /A+/ 215 CORRIDOR 09/08 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 09/10 ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 11,805 Aa3// JOINT WATER & SEWER REVENUE 09/08 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 09/10 DONA ANA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 11,000 /AA/ SUB LIEN GROSS RECEIPTS REFUNDING 09/08 REVENUE BONDS, 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 REMARK: INSURER: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL

Day of Sale: 09/08 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,755 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 285 09/08 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 09/09 BOONE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,000 // (BELVIDERE) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 09/08 DISTRICT NO. 100, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: AA3// (ENHANCED)

Day of Sale: 09/09 SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 8,805 Aa2/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 09/10 JACKSON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 8,360 // NEW JERSEY 09/08 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: Ratings: NR/UR

Day of Sale: 09/11 ORRVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,295 Aa2// WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO 09/08 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC

Day of Sale: 09/10 SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,000 // CALIFORNIA 09/08 CFD NO. 2006-2 (IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 3), 2014 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/10 TREASURER OF THE STATE OF OHIO, WEEK OF 7,270 //AA- CITY OF LORAIN, REVENUE BONDS, 09/08 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/10 CIBOLO CREEK MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 7,000 /AA-/ TEXAS 09/08 CONTRACT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2044 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/10 GRANT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 6,615 A2// GROSS RECEIPTS TAX REVENUE 2014 09/08 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/10 GLENWOOD-LYNWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY WEEK OF 5,610 NR/AA-/NR DISTRICT 09/08 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2014 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/09 THE TOWNSHIP OF VERNON WEEK OF 5,530 Aa3// IN THE COUNTY OF SUSSEX, NEW JERSEY 09/08 GENERAL REFUNDING BONDS OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/10 DODGE CITY, KANSAS WEEK OF 5,500 /A+/ INDUSTRIAL REVENUE 09/08 (DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE ACTIVITY CENTER) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/11 ABBEVILLE HARBOR AND TERMINAL WEEK OF 4,855 /AA/ DISTRICT, LOUISIANA 09/08 LIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying S&P Rating A-

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF MARQUETTE, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 3,915 /AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL 09/08 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 09/08 JEFFERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,805 // CALIFORNIA 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION 210 ELECTION 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/11 MORTON ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,660 NR/AA/ DISTRICT 09/08 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WIHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 09/08 WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,500 /AA+/ WISCONSIN 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2014E MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2024 TIPTON COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 2,365 NR/A/ REDEVELOPMENT COM TAX INCREMENT 09/08 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014

Day of Sale: 09/11 EAST ROCKAWAY (VILLAGE), NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,620 // ************BANK QUALIFIED******** 09/08 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022 REMARK: Ratings: NR/UR

Day of Sale: 09/10 SCOTTSVILLE (VILLAGE), NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,495 // **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 09/08 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: Ratings: NR/UR

Day of Sale: 09/11 FERN RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 28J WEEK OF 1,310 // OREGON 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/09 ARNOLDS PARK, IOWA WEEK OF 1,285 // GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN 09/08 NOTES, 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 09/10 UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,070 // INDIANA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/08 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,530,365