REFILE-BUZZ-IPOs: Recovery in equities tailwind for new issuance
#Corrections News
October 31, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BUZZ-IPOs: Recovery in equities tailwind for new issuance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes story link)

** Equity snapback invigorates new issuance, 17 deals priced, double last week’s total, and more than a dozen companies are on the road marketing IPOs over next two weeks.

** Record-setting Shell Midstream Partners IPO was week’s most impressive debut. Shares of Royal Dutch Shell affiliate popped 46 pct above their offer price, traded to indicative 2% yield, roughly half the industry average.

** Healthcare issuance remains prominent, six deals raised nearly $600 mln, led by $200 mln Synergy Pharmaceuticals convertible senior note offering and $75 mln Sientra, Inc. IPO.

** Investors view next week’s broad mix of real estate, healthcare, bank, energy, consumer and technology companies looking to go public a healthy sign.

** Portfolio managers focused on companies featuring growth, earnings quality and sustainability, and are highly price sensitive going into year end.

** Capital markets sources saying they expect continued opportunistic follow-on financings from REITs and MLPs over next few weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
