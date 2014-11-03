FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BUZZ-ALCATEL LUCENT: U.S. listed shares surge, cybersecurity sale reported finalized
#Hot Stocks
November 3, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BUZZ-ALCATEL LUCENT: U.S. listed shares surge, cybersecurity sale reported finalized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last bullet point to say DB raised, not cut PT)

** US listed shares of Alcatel Lucent surge 5 pct on reports strategic partnership finalized with Thales .

** Street.com reports midday telecom equipment maker completes cybersecurity services business sale to Thales for “undisclosed amount.”

** Stock closed $3.15 on 2x average 30-day volume.

** Alcatel disclosed in May exclusive talks to sell network security unit to defense electronics group Thales

** U.S listed shares, down 32 pct this year, have bounced more than 20 pct after company reported 3Q margin improvement.

** Seeking Alpha article touted Alcatel over weekend in report titled “As Alcatel-Lucent Surprises, Are Shares an Easy Double?”

** Brokers UBS, Nomura, and MKM cut respective PTs, DB raised PT, Socgen upgraded stock to buy. Mean PT $3.90.

RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
