BUZZ-GrubHub: Shares off, existing holder sale

** Online and mobile food delivery service company’s shares off 1.1 pct pre-market ahead of sale by existing shareholder

** Sources citing MS offering 1.6 mln shares at range of $33.30-$33.40 versus yesterday’s $33.74 last sale, identity of seller not known

** Company had about 81 mln common shares outstanding, according to most recent quarterly filing

** Up to Monday’s close, shares up 30 pct since April 4 debut, have dropped 16 pct since company’s first follow-on offering in September