Business plan for Puerto Rico electric authority to be presented Mon
December 15, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Business plan for Puerto Rico electric authority to be presented Mon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A business plan for PREPA, the troubled Puerto Rican electric authority, is to be presented to creditors on Monday, board president Harry Rodriguez said in a statement.

The business plan of Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa Donahue is a working document that will present different scenarios for PREPA, but does not propose firing employees, the statement said.

“Because this draft is covered by the confidentiality agreements between PREPA and its creditors, we cannot comment about its contents,” Rodriguez said. “Later, we will continue offering a progress report on the restructuring efforts.” (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

