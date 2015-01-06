FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov factory orders fall 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. 
 ORDERS-PCT CHANGES:          Nov    Oct    Sept   
  New Orders                 -0.7   -0.7   -0.5
  Ex-Transportation         -0.6   -1.5   unch
  Ex-Defense                -0.4   -1.2   -0.6
 Manufacturing with                           
  unfilled orders           -1.0    0.5   -1.4
 Durables                   -0.9    0.3   -0.7
 Primary Metals             -1.7   -2.0    2.5
 General Machinery           0.5   -2.1   -3.0
 Computers/Electronics      -1.7   unch   -2.0
 Electrical Equipment                         
    Appliances              -0.8   -4.3    3.4
 Transport Equipment        -1.3    3.5   -3.1
   NonDefense aircraft       0.3    0.8  -16.0
   Defense aircraft         -7.4   44.1   -3.2
   Ships/boats              -7.8    9.6   -6.2
 NonDurables                -0.5   -1.6   -0.2
 Computers and related                        
  products                  -0.4   -3.3   -1.9
 Motor vehicles/parts        0.2    0.7   -0.2
 NonDefense Cap              0.1   unch   -4.8
 NonDefense Cap                               
  ex aircraft               -0.5   -1.8   -1.1
 Defense Cap                -8.2   10.0    7.9
 Durables Ex-Transport      -0.7   -1.2    0.3
 Durables NonDefense        -0.3   -0.7   -1.0
 Unfilled-Durables           0.4    0.5    0.4
  SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES:     Nov    Oct    Sept   
 Total                      -0.6   -0.9    0.1
 Durables                   -0.6   -0.1    0.3
 NonDefense Cap                               
  ex aircraft               -0.2   -0.9    0.7
  INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES:   Nov    Oct    Sept   
 Total                       0.1    0.1    0.2
 Computers and related                        
  products                  -1.0   -0.9    1.1
 Motor vehicles and parts    0.3    0.5    1.0
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS:         Nov         Oct      Sept
 New Orders                 492.736   496.278   499.866
  Ex-Transportation         417.192   419.717   425.904
  Ex-Defense                480.765   482.834   488.675
 Manufacturing with                                    
  unfilled orders           177.533   179.389   178.494
 Durables                   241.556   243.821   243.200
 Primary Metals              27.631    28.099    28.681
 General Machinery           36.494    36.304    37.086
 Computers/Electronics       22.039    22.429    22.425
 Electrical Equipment                                  
    Appliances               10.719    10.800    11.285
 Transport Equipment         75.544    76.561    73.962
   NonDefense aircraft       15.450    15.399    15.282
   Defense aircraft           4.917     5.312     3.686
   Ships/boats                2.194     2.379     2.171
 NonDurables                251.180   252.457   256.666
 Computers and related                                 
  products                    2.036     2.045     2.115
 Motor vehicles/parts        47.894    47.816    47.504
 NonDefense Cap              82.532    82.432    82.464
 NonDefense Cap                                        
  ex aircraft                70.630    70.997    72.335
 Defense Cap                  9.503    10.350     9.411
 Durables Ex-Transport       166012    167260    169238
 Durables NonDefense         229585    230377    232009
 Unfilled-Durables         1179.084  1174.608  1169.273
  SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS:       Nov         Oct      Sept
 Total                      495.652   498.489   503.045
 Durables                   244.472   246.032   246.379
 NonDefense Cap                                        
  ex aircraft                70.151    70.289    70.913
  INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS:     Nov         Oct      Sept
 Total                      656.307   655.567   655.092
 Computers and related                                 
  products                    4.621     4.669     4.711
 Motor vehicles and parts    27.439    27.360    27.228
  INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO:   Nov    Oct    
                                 1.32   1.32       
    PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:   
                     Nov    Oct   Sept
    Factory Orders   N/A   -0.7   -0.5
    Durable Goods   -0.7    0.3   -0.7
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of economists forecast: 
    U.S. Nov. factory orders -0.5 pct
    HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
    Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov.
26.
    N/A - not available 
    The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately. 
    The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments. 
    General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
