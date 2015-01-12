FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate bill to approve Keystone XL pipeline clears hurdle
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate bill to approve Keystone XL pipeline clears hurdle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate advanced a bill on Monday to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline, voting to allow debate and amendments on the project the White House has said President Barack Obama will veto.

The procedural measure passed by a count of at least 62-31, with clerks still counting the tallies. A final vote in the Senate on approving the pipeline is expected late this month, but backers are several votes short of the 67 needed for a veto-proof majority. The House of Representatives passed a bill last week to approve TransCanada Corp’s pipeline to bring Canadian oil to Nebraska en route to refineries and ports along the Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.