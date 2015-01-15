FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Walt Disney Co: A happy place for investors
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Walt Disney Co: A happy place for investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Walt Disney continues steady ascent as company spawns content, broadens global brand & as equity investors warm to bluechips in choppy markets

** Shares have risen 27 pct in 12 months and have consistently outperformed U.S. benchmarks Chart: link.reuters.com/qec83w

** Soon to release “Frozen” and “Star Wars” movie sequels and extend one of Pixar affiliate’s most successful film franchises with making of “Toy Story 4”

** Company expanded its strategic entertainment alliance in China with Shanghai Media Group, and anticipates opening Shanghai Disney Resort later this year

** Flagship ESPN network remains dominant in sports programming landscape as College Football Playoff championship game drew highest ratings ever in U.S. cable television history

** Holders have enjoyed 5-year average DPS growth of 27 pct; company recently raised annual cash dividend by 34 pct to $1.15 per share

** DIS stands to benefit from lower gas prices as US consumers spend more on entertainment and merchandise items

** Derives 75 pct of revenues domestically, which should help mitigate currency risk

** Trades about 20x forward earnings, which may explain why 14 of 31 covering analysts rate stock a “hold”

** No sell ratings, median PT $98

** Company scheduled to report fiscal Q1 results Feb 3 (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.