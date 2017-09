DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 1,750,000 // CENTRAL TEXAS TURNPIKE SYSTEM 01/19 REVENUE BONDS $225MM FIRST TIER REVENUE REFUNDING PUT BONDS SERIES 2015-A $225MM FIRST TIER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B $1,300MM SECOND TIER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: FIRST/SECOND TIER:

MOODYS: A3/Baa1 (stable)

S&P: A-/BBB+ (stable)

Fitch: A-/BBB (stable) (expected)

Day of Sale: 01/22 ALABAMA FEDERAL AID HIGHWAY WEEK OF 508,475 Aa1/AAA/ FINANCE AUTHORITY 01/19 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LOUISIANA GAS & FUELS REVENUE WEEK OF 458,000 // REFUNDING 01/19 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 21-26, 32-40

AA1/Aa2

Day of Sale: 01/22 EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 442,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ WATER REVENUE BONDS 2015A 01/19 CALIFORNIA NON AMT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2037 REMARK: ROP: 1/21/2015

Day of Sale: 01/22 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 402,190 A1/A/ HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/19 (BEAUMONT HEALTH CREDIT GROUP) SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/20 YALE UNIVERSITY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 400,000 Aaa/AAA/ SERIES T-2, X-2, & 2010A-4 01/19 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: PUT BONDS

Day of Sale: 01/21 SAWS (CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS) WEEK OF 290,975 Aa2/AA/AA WATER SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE 01/19 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 01/22 PARTNERS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS WEEK OF 285,095 Aa3/AA/AA INCORPORATED - SERIES 2015O-1 & O-2 01/19 TAX EXEMPT, MASSACHUSETTS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2045 REMARK: ROP: 1/20/15

Day of Sale: 01/21 SEATTLE CHILDREN‘S HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 273,055 Aa2/NR/AA SYSTEM 2015A & 2015B WASHINGTON 01/19 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2045

Day of Sale: 01/21 PARTNERS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3/AA/AA INCORPORATED - SERIES 2015 TAXABLE 01/19 MASSACHUSETTS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 01/21 UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 200,000 // $161MM TAX EXEMPT 01/19 $48MM TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE: 15-24, 29, 34, 44

TAX EXEMPT: 16-37

Day of Sale: 01/22 QUEENS HEALTH SYSTEMS 2015A WEEK OF 178,535 A1/AA-/NR TAX EXEMPT 01/19 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2039 REMARK: ROP: 1/21/2015

Day of Sale: 01/22 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 130,365 A2/A/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 01/19 REVENUE BONDS, PENINSULA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SCHOOL BOARD OF ORANGE COUNTY WEEK OF 119,000 Aa2//AA CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 01/19 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2032

Day of Sale: 01/21 QUEENS HEALTH SYSTEMS, HAWAII WEEK OF 105,075 A1/AA-/NR 2015D TAXABLE 01/19 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/22 COUNTY OF KENT REVENUE REFUNDING WEEK OF 92,000 Aaa/AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/19 TAXABLE MICHIGAN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2037 CITY OF WACO, TEXAS WEEK OF 90,360 Aa2/AA/ (MCLENNAN COUNTY) 01/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/22 PASADENA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 61,815 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/19 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 2015A GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/22 PASCO SCHOOL NO.1, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 55,560 Aa3// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/19 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 01/21 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE SPECIAL 01/19 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2038, 2045

Day of Sale: 01/21 DRAPER LABORATORY, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3// SERIES 2015 TAXABLE 01/19 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 01/22 COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/AA/AA DEVELOPMENT AGENCY SCHOOL 01/19 FACILITIES REVENUE ROCHESTER SCHOOLS MODERNIZATION PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 01/22 GLENDALE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 39,540 Aa2/AA-/ TRANSPORTATION EXCISE TAX REVENUE 01/19 REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver VAL VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,500 /A-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 01/19 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 01/21 EIERA (STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 31,105 Aaa/NAF/AAA IMPROVEMENT AND ENERGY RESOURCES 01/19 AUTHORITY) MISSOURI WATER POLLUTION CONTROL AND DRINK WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIALS AND TERMS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 01/21 ELYRIA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2// CLASSROOM FACILITIES & SCHOOL 01/19 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/20 UTAH HOUSING SINGLE FAMILY DAILY 28,310 Aaa/AA/AAA REFUNDING “TAXABLE” MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SOUTH COUNTRY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,715 /AA/ DISTRICT 01/19 /EXP/ SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

