Reuters logo
U.S. dollar net longs hit highest in seven weeks -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. dollar net longs hit highest in seven weeks -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets
in favor of the U.S. dollar this week to their highest in about
seven weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $46.96
billion in the week ended Jan. 13, from $44.23 billion in the
the previous week. This was the highest net long dollar position
since the week of Dec. 2.
    Dollar longs also rose for a fourth straight week.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Swiss franc continued to pile up short positions of
26,444 contracts or about $3.2 billion at the exchange rate of
Jan. 13. That's the highest net short on the franc since June
2013.
    That short could change dramatically next week following the
Swiss National Bank removing the cap on euro versus the franc,
resulting in steep losses in both the single European currency
and the dollar.
    Euro net shorts have also increased to 167,851 contracts, or
about $24.7 billion.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         13Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             25,872            33,160
 Short           120,497           123,243
 Net             -94,625           -90,083
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         13Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             50,858            46,016
 Short           218,709           207,056
 Net            -167,851          -161,040
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         13Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             41,920           39,156
 Short            79,060           64,726
 Net             -37,140          -25,570
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         13Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              4,922            5,547
 Short            31,366           29,718
 Net             -26,444          -24,171
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         13Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             27,599           31,275
 Short            48,778           48,362
 Net             -21,179          -17,087
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         13Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             14,778           16,981
 Short            60,143           65,633
 Net             -45,365          -48,652
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         13Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             17,305           18,667
 Short            71,600           83,118
 Net             -54,295          -64,451
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         13Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              8,396            9,865
 Short            10,172           10,772
 Net              -1,776             -907
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
