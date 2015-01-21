BRIEF-EBay to take $100 mln charge in Q1 related to job cuts

Jan 21 (Reuters) - EBay Inc
* EBay says exploring full or partial sale of enterprise unit or IPO
* EBay CFO says marketplace unit performance will worsen in first half of 2015 before rebounding in second half
* EBay says will take gaap charge of $100 million in Q1 related to job cuts, result in $300m savings in 2015
* EBay Inc says after data breach, occasional eBay users did not return as quickly as expected in Q4
* EBay inc says stronger U.S. Dollar also depressed fourth quarter results
* EBay says job cuts will be heavier in marketplace division, lighter in PayPal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman)