BRIEF-EBay to take $100 mln charge in Q1 related to job cuts
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
January 21, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EBay to take $100 mln charge in Q1 related to job cuts

Deepa Seetharaman

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - EBay Inc

* EBay says exploring full or partial sale of enterprise unit or IPO

* EBay CFO says marketplace unit performance will worsen in first half of 2015 before rebounding in second half

* EBay says will take gaap charge of $100 million in Q1 related to job cuts, result in $300m savings in 2015

* EBay Inc says after data breach, occasional eBay users did not return as quickly as expected in Q4

* EBay inc says stronger U.S. Dollar also depressed fourth quarter results

* EBay says job cuts will be heavier in marketplace division, lighter in PayPal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
