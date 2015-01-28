FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Continental CEO says now is not the time to get back into buying oil hedges
January 28, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Continental CEO says now is not the time to get back into buying oil hedges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ceo hamm says of u.s. Crude producers ‘we are victims of our own success’ for hurting prices by lifting global supply

* Continental ceo hamm says lenders are ‘forcing’ u.s. Oil industry to scale back expansion plans, shut in older wells, defer well completions

* Continental ceo hamm says north dakota’s bakken crude output would ‘level off in march’ if rig count were cut 50 percent

* 2015

* Continental ceo says low oil prices won’t last, recent trend line shows oil near $90 a barrel, recovery could be to around $80 per barrel

* Continental ceo says now is not the time to get back into buying hedges for crude oil, says exited hedges because planned to cut capex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)

