FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says bought 100,000 acres in Permian shale for $1.3 billion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says bought 100,000 acres in Permian shale for $1.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Says plans to spend $1.7 billion this year in Permian resources unit, $200 million less than 2014

* Says plans to use 19 rigs in Permian resources business this year, drill 167 horizontal wells

* Says bought 100,000 acres in Permian shale in fourth quarter for $1.3 billion, part of strategy to drill more efficiently

* Says Permian enhanced oil recovery business remains “very profitable,” with costs of $30 per barrel of oil equivalent

* Says CO2 flooding remains a “very strong business”

* Says sale of entire company “probably not likely” right now, adds Chevron Corp doesn’t “have any free cash”

* Says “way too early” to consider acquisitions, but generally not interested in buying a publicly traded company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.