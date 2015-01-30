FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chevron CEO says 'dividend is highest priority' for balance sheet
January 30, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chevron CEO says 'dividend is highest priority' for balance sheet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* CEO says optimistic can keep well-decline rates this year to historical average of 3 percent

* CEO says “actively screening” M&A opportunities in market

* CEO says “our priority right now isn’t acquisitions,” but to finish expansion projects underway

* CFO says “lot of appetite in capital markets for our debt,” confident can retain AA credit rating

* CEO says 2017 production goal of 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day remains “on track”

* CEO says Tengiz project in Kazakhstan “will ultimately go forward”

* CEO says has dropped 15 percent of worldwide rig count amidst drop in crude oil prices

* CEO says “nothing that’s a higher priority right now for us” than getting Gorgon LNG project to reach first sales this year

* CEO says “significantly pacing” spend of Kitimat LNG project

* CEO says, “I think people are pretty cautious right now in the LNG market”

* CEO says “demand is out there” for LNG even though economics of Greenfield LNG projects stressed

* CEO says oil prices around $50 per barrel not sufficient to support development of large new fields

* CEO says if oil prices remain low, “you will see lower spending, absolutely”

* CEO says “dividend is highest priority” for balance sheet

* CEO says possible could exceed 2015 production forecast

* CEO says 2015 production forecast does include volumes from Gorgon, Angola LNG projects

* CEO says 30 rigs running currently in Permian shale basin in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
