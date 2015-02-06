FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. legal industry sheds 1,400 jobs in January - report
#U.S. Legal News
February 6, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. legal industry sheds 1,400 jobs in January - report

Barbara Liston

(Reuters) - The legal services industry lost 1,400 jobs in January, according to the latest federal jobs report released Friday, which some legal industry observers think reflects reductions in support staff more than lawyers.

The number of people employed in the legal sector dropped to 1,118,200 last month, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number is 4,500 less than the total legal industry employment one year earlier in January 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1uldjxl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
