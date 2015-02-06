U.S. legal industry sheds 1,400 jobs in January - report

(Reuters) - The legal services industry lost 1,400 jobs in January, according to the latest federal jobs report released Friday, which some legal industry observers think reflects reductions in support staff more than lawyers.

The number of people employed in the legal sector dropped to 1,118,200 last month, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number is 4,500 less than the total legal industry employment one year earlier in January 2014.

