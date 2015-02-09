Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 9, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 9

4 p.m. - A hearing is scheduled in an insider trading case against former Merck & Co Inc employee Zachary Zwerko, who is accused of tipping a contact at Bank of New York Mellon about potential mergers, including Merck’s takeover of Idenix Pharmaceuticals. The hearing was set to discuss a possible plea, according to federal prosecutors. The hearing is before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Post et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-00715-AKH-2. For the government: Jessica Masella of the Department of Justice. For Zwerko: Jeffrey Denner of the Denner Criminal Defense Group.

