#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 10, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-GrubHub: Lower as a top holder likely exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online food delivery service company’s shares down 2.3 pct in early trading as Warburg Pincus likely exits

** Stock falls as much as 4 pct to $37.60 intraday low, trades full day’s volume in first 30 minutes

** Sources citing Morgan Stanley priced 3.95 mln shares at$38.85 versus yesterday’s $39.08 last sale, identity of seller not disclosed

** Warburg Pincus owned 3.95 mln shares as of September 30, 2014 filing

** Offering represents about 5 pct of shares outstanding, about a week’s worth of trading volume

** Private equity firm, an 8-pct GRUB owner after the company’s April 2014 IPO, sold 2.1 mln shares in a September follow-on

** Morgan Stanley has executed two prior unregistered shareholder sales in October and December

** GRUB shares had risen nearly 5 pct after company reported strong 4Q revenues and two acquisitions to allow it to deliver food directly to customers

** Up to Monday’s close, shares up 50 pct from their $26 IPO price (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

