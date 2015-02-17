FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 16, 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 17, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 16, 2015

Tanya Agrawal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

9 a.m. - New York bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber will hear oral arguments on General Motors’ motion to block ignition-switch lawsuits against it under the terms of its 2009 bankruptcy sale. Plaintiffs’ lawyers say “New GM” is not entitled to this protection because it failed to inform customers about the ignition-switch defect during bankruptcy proceedings, and may have misled the court about its knowledge of the defect. If successful, GM may be able to wipe out a chunk of the dozens of lawsuits over economic injuries allegedly suffered as a result of the recall. For GM: Arthur Steinberg of King & Spalding. For the ignition switch plaintiffs: Ed Weisfelner of Brown Rudnick.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AhuteS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.