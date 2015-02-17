Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

9 a.m. - New York bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber will hear oral arguments on General Motors’ motion to block ignition-switch lawsuits against it under the terms of its 2009 bankruptcy sale. Plaintiffs’ lawyers say “New GM” is not entitled to this protection because it failed to inform customers about the ignition-switch defect during bankruptcy proceedings, and may have misled the court about its knowledge of the defect. If successful, GM may be able to wipe out a chunk of the dozens of lawsuits over economic injuries allegedly suffered as a result of the recall. For GM: Arthur Steinberg of King & Spalding. For the ignition switch plaintiffs: Ed Weisfelner of Brown Rudnick.

