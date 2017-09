(Reuters) - Turnaround advisor AlixPartners is expanding in Europe by acquiring Zolfo Cooper Europe to form the region’s largest turnaround and restructuring firm.

The tie-up, unveiled on Monday, is expected to close later this month and comes at a difficult time for turnaround specialists as low borrowing costs continue to allow companies to fend off restructuring and bankruptcies.

