(Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions work continues to lead growth in the legal industry for the fourth quarter of 2014, a year of modest gains, according to a new report by Peer Monitor Index released Wednesday.

Overall demand inched up only slightly, while rising expenses and weak growth in billing rates and productivity put a damper on profitability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1EVYm4V