FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says has curtailed production deliberatively
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says has curtailed production deliberatively

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* CEO says does not believe growing oil production in low-price environment “is a smart thing to do”

* CEO says “the (oil) market will rebalance”

* CEO says will run 27 rigs this year

* CEO says low oil prices an opportunity to “add low cost, high-quality acreage”

* CEO says sees potential for 10 to 30 percent vendor savings amidst oil price downturn

* Says Bakken well completion costs at $9.3 million, 11 percent cheaper than 2013

* Says believes “significant amount of remaining potential in the Bakken”

* CEO says he is “encouraged” U.S. Congress is “taking a look at lifting the ban on crude oil exports”

* CEO says “current (oil) prices are far short of what is necessary to sustain the supply need to meet world demand”

* CEO says “we have halted production growth deliberatively”

* CEO says will return to double-digit production growth when oil prices recover

* Says Q4 2014 effective tax rate was 61 percent

* Says wants to hedge more oil production this year

* Says plans to end 2015 with 285 wells waiting on completion, 85 more than beginning of year

* Says in low oil price environment, opportunities to increase the rate of dividend’s growth are “limited”

* Says a $10 per barrel increase in oil prices would result in “significant additional return”

* Says decline rate for its wells is “slowing over time” due in part to improving technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.