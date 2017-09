DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Feb 20 (Reuters) - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF ATLANTA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 1,250,000 Aa3/AA-/A+ WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE 02/23 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/24 PLENARY WALSH KEYSTONE PARTNERS LLC WEEK OF 715,000 NR/BBB/NR SERIES 2015 (AMT) 02/23 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2042

Day of Sale: 02/24 NEW YORK CITY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 700,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA FINANCE AUTHORITY FUTURE SALES TAX 02/23 SUBORDINATE 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2031 REMARK: ROP: 2/23 & 2/24

Day of Sale: 02/25 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 460,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY 02/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 338,995 Aa2/AA+/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY, THE TRUSTEES 02/23 OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 SERIES B OF 2015 SERIES C OF 2015(FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/26 SCAGO EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 255,000 A1/A/ CORPORATION FOR PICKENS SCHOOL 02/23 DISTRICT INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 SOUTH CAROLINA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/25 BOARD OF REGENTS, TEXAS STATE WEEK OF 230,000 Aa2/NR/AA UNIVERSITY (TSUS) REVENUE FINANCING 02/23 SYSTEM REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A, TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/26 FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 229,905 Aaa/AAA/AAA PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 02/23 SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DAILY 224,515 Aa3/AA-/ PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA SERIES 2015D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY WEEK OF 200,000 Aa2/AA-/ (CORPORATE CUSIP) 02/23 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TOMBALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 134,675 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA/AA

Day of Sale: 02/26 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 125,000 Baa1/A+/BBB+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ISSUE OF 02/23 2015 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 02/24 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC POWER WEEK OF 118,095 /AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 02/23 TRANSMISSION PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SUBORDINATE REFUNDING SERIES C (SOUTHERN TRANSMISSION PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/26 LAKE ELSINORE PUBLIC FINANCING, WEEK OF 113,750 // CALIFORNIA 02/23 LOCAL AGENCY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/25 STATE OF OHIO- TREASURER OF STATE WEEK OF 110,000 Aa2/AA/AA CONSITING OF: 02/23 50MM MENTAL HEALTH FACILITIES 40MM PARKS AND RECREATION BONDS 20MM JUVENILE CORRECTION BONDS MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus WEST CONTRA COSTA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 85,000 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/23 2012 ELECTION 15B GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/26 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 84,285 Aa2/AA-/AA ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 02/23 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: TENTATIVE PRICING: WEDNESDAY

(ROP-TUESDAY) NEW HAMPSHIRE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 75,000 Aa3/AA/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 02/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF SUNRISE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT WEEK OF 70,000 //BBB PARKING GARAGES, FLORIDA 02/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 70,000 NA/A/NA SERIES 2015A 02/23 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 02/24 CHARTIERS VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 68,670 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A & B OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/25 TOWN OF BRAINTREE, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 67,000 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/23 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/24 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 64,660 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: TBD

Day of Sale: 02/26 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 64,010 Aa3/AA-/AA- COMMISSION MISSION HEALTH COMBINED 02/23 GROUP MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2032 TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 02/26 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 62,500 NR/NR/NR ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES AND 02/23 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 A&B (ST. JAMES PLACE OF BATON ROUGE PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/24 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY SUB WEEK OF 60,275 Aa2/AA+/ LIEN REVOLVING FUND, NEW MEXICO 02/23 REFUNDING REVENUE 15A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/25 MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 60,000 Aa2/AA+/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/25 MISSION HEALTH SYSTEM, INC WEEK OF 54,905 Aa3/AA-/AA- TAXABLE HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE 02/23 (MISSION HEALTH COMBINED GROUP) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Charlotte. HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 48,480 // DISTRICT NO. 165, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: (A3//)

Day of Sale: 02/26 STATE OF OHIO (OHIO HIGHER WEEK OF 48,400 A3/A-/A- EDUCATIONAL FACILITY COMMISSION) 02/23 HIGHER EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (XAVIER UNIVERSITY 2015 PROJECT) SERIES C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/25 TOWN OF CARY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 48,000 Aaa/AAA/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York RIVERSIDE REGIONAL JAIL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 47,395 Aa2// VIRGINIA 02/23 JAIL FACILITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 02/25 BIRMINGHAM-JEFFERSON CIVIC CENTER WEEK OF 45,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY SPECIAL TAX BONDS 2015A 02/23 (EXEMPT) & 2015B (TAXABLE) ALABAMA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/25 WEST CONTRA COSTA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 45,000 // DISTRICT 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECION 15C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/26 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF PASCO COUNTY, WEEK OF 44,135 A1/NR/A+ FLORIDA 02/23 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 02/24 SEMITROPIC WATER STORAGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 44,000 /A/ SENIOR LIEN REVENUE 02/23 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2045 CULLMAN UTILITIES BOARD WATER WEEK OF 36,640 A1/A/ REVENUE DUCK RIVER, ALABAMA 02/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2045

Day of Sale: 02/26 STATE SCHOOL, OREGON WEEK OF 36,000 // KLAMATH FALLS CITY SCHOOLS 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015 BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 02/26 RIALTO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 02/23 15C, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/26 SARASOTA COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 32,000 Aa/AA+/ INFRASTRUCTURE SALES SURTAX 02/23 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/24 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 27,605 /AA+/ AUTHORITY-SFMPB 2015 (P-T) 02/23 TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 02/25 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 25,740 /AA+/ AUTHORITY-SFMPB 2015C (P-T) 02/23 TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 02/25 STATE SCHOOL, OREGON WEEK OF 25,260 // CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 02/24 MOON AREA PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/23 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 02/23 GLENDORA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/23 CALIFORNIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 02/23 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 22,435 // EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 02/23 (TRIAD EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, INC.). NORTH CAROLINA CONSISTING OF: $21,010,000 SERIES 2015A TAX-EXEMPT TERM BONDS DUE-06/15/2025, 35 & 45 AND $1,425,000 SERIES 2015B TAXABLE TERM BOND DUE-06/15/2020 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 02/25 HEMPFIELD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,260 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/26 LAKE DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,075 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 02/23 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN DENTON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/25 CANUTILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,345 /AAA/ DISTRICT 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 15, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/25 LINCOLN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 16,180 /AAA/ GEORGIA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/26 CRANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,570 A2// 313, YUMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 02/23 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2014 CONSISTING OF: $10,000M SERIES A $ 5,570M SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 02/26 WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,730 Aa1// GEORGIA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2019 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 02/24 MERIDIAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 14,220 /AA-/ COUNTY OF MIDLAND, MICHIGAN 02/23 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,160 Aa3// NUMBER 204, WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/23 (JOLIET) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2033-2035 TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 02/24 HIGHLAND REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 13,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 02/23 HIGHLAND SUCCESSOR AGENCY 2015 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/26 MON VALLEY PENNSYLVANIA SEWER WEEK OF 12,250 /AA/ REVENUE 02/23 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2041 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/26 PARISH OF TERREBONNE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 12,235 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 02/25 GALESBURG-AUGUSTA COMMUNITY WEEK OF 12,085 // SCHOOLS 02/23 COUNTY OF KALAMAZOO, STATE OF MICHIGAN 2015 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/25 PALATINE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,835 // COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/23 CONSISTNG OF: $2,530M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING PARK BONDS, SERIES 2015B $5,130M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING PARK BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2015C (BQ) $4,175M GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING PARK BONDS, SERIES 2015D (BQ) MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: SERIES 2015B DUE: 2015-2019

SERIES 2015C DUE: 2016-2026

SERIES 2015D DUE: 2020-2027 PARISH OF TERREBONNE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 10,180 /AA+/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 02/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 02/25 TRAVIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 9,565 A// IMPROVEMENT NO. 17, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/23 LEXINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,430 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING & REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/23 BORGER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,055 /AAA/ TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036 TERM: 2015 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/25 DERRY TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,995 /AA+/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/23 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 02/23 CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,890 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/23 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 02/23 DEWITT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,745 /AA-/ COUNTY OF CLINTON, 2015 REFUNDING 02/23 BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,255 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 02/23 SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/23 CITY OF ST. GABRIEL SALES TAX WEEK OF 8,180 /A-/ REVENUE, LOUISIANA 02/23 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS

Day of Sale: 02/23 CORTLAND COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 8,120 UR/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 02/25 ST. LOUIS MUNICIPAL FINANCE CORP WEEK OF 7,430 NR/A/NR FOREST PART LEASEHOLD REVENUE 02/23 REFUNDING BONDS (CITY OF ST. LOUIS MISSOURI) SERIES 2015 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 02/23 STEELTON BOROUGH WEEK OF 6,500 /A/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2044 REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 02/25 HAWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,430 /AAA/ TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/25 BROWNSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,250 // FAYETTE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES, 02/23 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/24 PINELANDS REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,435 Aa3// NEW JERSEY 02/23 BOARD OF EDUCATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 02/26 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 37, ROCK WEEK OF 5,360 // ISLAND COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/23 (EAST MOLINE) TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2024 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING S&P RATING: (A+)

Day of Sale: 02/25 TOWN OF NORTH BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 5,350 UR/NR/ BANK QUALIFIED 02/23 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 02/24 HAYS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,200 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 5, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/23 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,000 Baa1// DISTRICT NO. 121, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/23 ESTRELLA MOUNTAIN RANCH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 4,975 NR/NR/ FACILITY DISTRICT, GOODYEAR, 02/23 ARIZONA SPECAL ASSESSMENT (MONTECITO ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 02/25 TUSCARORA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,735 /A+/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2022 REMARK: *** BANK QUALIFIED ***

Day of Sale: 02/25 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,160 /BBB+/ DISTRICT N. 64, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/23 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,000 A// DISTRICT NO. 65, TEXAS 02/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/23 JORDAN- ELBRIDGE CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,580 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 02/23 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 02/25 PORT BYRON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,970 /A+/ CAYUGA AND WAYNE COUNTIES, NEW YORK 02/23 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.2769 WEEK OF 1,610 A2// MORRIS AREA SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION ALTERNATIVE FACILITIES BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,888,160 (in 000‘s)