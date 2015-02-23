Judge bars expert testimony linking Accutane to Crohn's disease

(Reuters) - In a critical blow to their cases, a New Jersey judge ruled on Friday that thousands of people suing a U.S. arm of Swiss drugmaker Hoffmann-La Roche may not offer expert testimony supporting their claim that the company’s acne medication Accutane causes Crohn’s disease.

Judge Nelson Johnson of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Atlantic County, ruling does not, however, affect plaintiffs who allege that they developed a similar condition, ulcerative colitis. Johnson has not yet considered whether to exclude expert testimony in those cases.

