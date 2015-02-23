Consumer class action over Cold-Eeze marketing allowed to proceed

(Reuters) - A proposed consumer fraud class action against the maker of Cold-Eeze cold medicine and its chief executive officer can proceed, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled, denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York ruled Friday that the suit against ProPhase Labs Inc and its CEO Ted Karkus could go forward under New York’s General Business Law, the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, which covers product warranties, and common law negligent misrepresentation and fraud claims.

