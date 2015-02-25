Stockton's Chapter 9 case moving to bankruptcy appellate panel

(Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy judge is expected this week to rule on a final dispute in Stockton, California’s Chapter 9, setting the stage for Franklin Templeton Inc to appeal the city’s plan for exiting bankruptcy, which includes preserving pensions at the expense of bondholders.

Lawyers for Stockton and its lone hold-out creditor will appear before U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Klein on Wednesday to discuss amending financial figures in his recent opinion on the case.

