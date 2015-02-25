FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Encana CEO says ready to respond if right asset sale opportunities arise
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Encana CEO says ready to respond if right asset sale opportunities arise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest natural gas producer Encana Corp is prepared to respond if the right opportunities to sell assets come along, Chief Executive Doug Suttles told a fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

In response to a question on whether there may be further opportunities to sell assets this year, Suttles said Encana had a bias towards a very focused portfolio.

“So we’ll look to see if there are opportunities to do that,” he said. “I can tell you we’re prepared to respond if the right opportunities come along.” (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.