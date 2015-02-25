BRIEF-Continental Resources expects oil prices to rise in second half of 2015

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc
* Says expects well completion costs to drop 15 percent as oilfield service providers lower rates amidst cheaper oil -presentation
* Says average SCOOP Woodford well costs $12.2 million, working to lower cost
* Says average SCOOP Springer well costs $9.7 million, working to lower cost
* Says plans to run average of 31 rigs companywide this year
* CEO Harold Hamm says recent industry rig count, capex cuts should “rebalance supply and demand” and help oil prices recover
* Says currently under budget on $2.7 billion capital budget for 2015
* Says Brent, WTI spread continues to fuel “strong appetite” for crude on U.S. West & East coasts
* Says U.S. refinery strike affecting demand “a little bit”
* Says expects amount of crude oil going into storage in United States to “taper off pretty quickly” within the month
* Says a $5 per barrel drop in crude oil price “pays for you to defer (well completions) for several months” due to cost savings
* Says expects oil prices to rise in second half of 2015
* Says has 127 Bakken wells waiting to be fracked-presentation
* Says plans to end 2015 with fewer than 100 wells waiting to be fracked-presentation
* Says plans to extend Bakken 30-stage frack program into Mountrail and Dunn counties this year-presentation
* CEO Harold Hamm says “highly optimistic” United States will repeal ban on exports of crude oil
* Says expects cash costs per barrel to fall, implies North Dakota oil tax break biggest reason
* Says “remains committed” to maintaining investment grade credit rating, regardless of oil price
* CEO says would not return to hedging production if oil prices return to $70/barrel, says expects prices to surpass that level
* CEO says “would have a balanced approach” to increasing operations in various shale plays as oil prices recover
* Says companywide base decline rate is 35 percent to 36 percent
* Says working on project to recycle water for fracking operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)