NYC police sergeants get $8.1 mln in settlement over unpaid overtime
February 25, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

NYC police sergeants get $8.1 mln in settlement over unpaid overtime

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York City has agreed to pay $8.09 million to settle a lawsuit in which 5,234 current and former police sergeants claimed they were not properly paid overtime, court papers made public on Wednesday show.

The settlement resolves claims that the city and its police department violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act through their “repeated and continuing failure” to pay overtime, despite having since late 2012 settled two similar lawsuits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zIZeXB

