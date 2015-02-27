FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utility says Revel deal 'hopelessly flawed,' demands Chapter 7 trustee
February 27, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Utility says Revel deal 'hopelessly flawed,' demands Chapter 7 trustee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Revel Casino Hotel’s latest deal to sell the Atlantic City, New Jersey gambling complex is “hopelessly flawed” and its bankruptcy should be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation, the casino’s utility said in a court filing.

ACR Energy Partners’ motion, filed on Wednesday, said efforts to sell the casino have become “nothing more than a secured lender foreclosure proceeding,” which it said could be accomplished more cheaply by a Chapter 7 trustee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wubgbu

