Utility says Revel deal 'hopelessly flawed,' demands Chapter 7 trustee

(Reuters) - Revel Casino Hotel’s latest deal to sell the Atlantic City, New Jersey gambling complex is “hopelessly flawed” and its bankruptcy should be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation, the casino’s utility said in a court filing.

ACR Energy Partners’ motion, filed on Wednesday, said efforts to sell the casino have become “nothing more than a secured lender foreclosure proceeding,” which it said could be accomplished more cheaply by a Chapter 7 trustee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wubgbu