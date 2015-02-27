FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nevada casinos' gambling revenue up 7.75 pct in January
#Casinos & Gaming
February 27, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Nevada casinos' gambling revenue up 7.75 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue for casinos in Nevada rose 7.75 percent in January from the same period a year earlier, propelled by a 15.4 percent increase in the so-called gaming win posted by casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, the state’s Gaming Control Board said on Friday.

The total gaming win for the state’s casinos last month was $952.7 million, compared with $884.2 million in January 2014, the Gaming Control Board said in a report.

Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
