Investors may pursue suit against Chadbourne, Proskauer over Stanford fraud

(Reuters) - A federal judge said investors who lost money in Allen Stanford’s $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme may pursue most of their lawsuit accusing two large law firms that once represented the now-imprisoned financier of being partially at fault for their losses.

U.S. District Judge David Godbey in Dallas said on Wednesday the roughly 18,000 investors could pursue claims that Chadbourne & Parke and Proskauer Rose knew Stanford was selling fraudulent high-yielding certificates of deposit through his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank and helped him obstruct a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe.

