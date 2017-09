(Reuters) - The legal services industry gained 3,100 jobs in February compared with the previous month, but remained flat year over year, according to employment figures released Friday by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of people employed in the legal sector rose to 1,121,300 in February, just 500 jobs short of the level reached one year earlier in February 2014.

