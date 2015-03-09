FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Feds in N.Y. pursuing more securities obstruction, perjury cases - official
March 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Feds in N.Y. pursuing more securities obstruction, perjury cases - official

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York are increasingly bringing cases against Wall Street executives for obstructing or lying during securities fraud investigations, a top official said Thursday.

Anjan Sahni, chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force at the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, said he also has seen an uptick in referrals from regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning defendants who allegedly perjured themselves to regulators.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/183jqMn

