LA school district tries to revive bias suits against big banks
March 9, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

LA school district tries to revive bias suits against big banks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Unified School District is appealing the dismissal of three lawsuits accusing some of the nation’s biggest banks of biased mortgage lending that allegedly caused a rash of foreclosures during the national housing crisis.

The lawsuits were dismissed last month by U.S. District Judge Otis Wright, who rejected the school district’s argument that it lost property tax revenue because of the banks’ unfair lending practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BjlTxV

