Ocwen fights class action over mortgage interest tax breaks
March 10, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Ocwen fights class action over mortgage interest tax breaks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ocwen Financial has asked a federal judge to dismiss a class action claiming the mortgage servicer misreported mortgage interest to U.S. tax authorities, saying plaintiffs’ claims fall under the purview of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

In a motion on Thursday, lawyers for Ocwen said borrowers who sued the company are trying to bypass the IRS, which has procedures in place to handle their dispute over the way mortgage interest was reported.

