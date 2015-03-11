BRIEF-Goldman Sachs's Cohn says Cuban is "wrong" on tech bubble

March 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn spoke on CNBC Wednesday morning. Below are some of his comments:

* Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn says negative interest rates across europe are concerning

* Goldman’s Cohn says Fed should be “patient” on moves that affect interest rates

* Goldman’s cohn says effects of “soaring dollar” on economy are just starting to be felt

* Goldman’s Cohn concerned U.S. will run out of crude oil storage space

* Goldman’s Cohn says Mark Cuban is “wrong” about tech companies being overvalued

* Goldman’s Cohn declines to comment on stress test results expected later today, says bank is in good financial health (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)