BRIEF-Goldman Sachs's Cohn says Cuban is "wrong" on tech bubble
#Funds News
March 11, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs's Cohn says Cuban is "wrong" on tech bubble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn spoke on CNBC Wednesday morning. Below are some of his comments:

* Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn says negative interest rates across europe are concerning

* Goldman’s Cohn says Fed should be “patient” on moves that affect interest rates

* Goldman’s cohn says effects of “soaring dollar” on economy are just starting to be felt

* Goldman’s Cohn concerned U.S. will run out of crude oil storage space

* Goldman’s Cohn says Mark Cuban is “wrong” about tech companies being overvalued

* Goldman’s Cohn declines to comment on stress test results expected later today, says bank is in good financial health (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)

