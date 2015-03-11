Large partner group from Pillsbury defects to Winston

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn announced Wednesday the addition of eight new partners, all of whom jumped from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, with more defections widely expected.

Six new Winston recruits who are joining the firm in New York are in corporate practice, which legal observers say had been Pillsbury’s crown jewel in that city prior to the moves. Another two partners joining in San Francisco specialize in investment management law.

