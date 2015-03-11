FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Large partner group from Pillsbury defects to Winston
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 11, 2015 / 9:44 PM / 3 years ago

Large partner group from Pillsbury defects to Winston

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn announced Wednesday the addition of eight new partners, all of whom jumped from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, with more defections widely expected.

Six new Winston recruits who are joining the firm in New York are in corporate practice, which legal observers say had been Pillsbury’s crown jewel in that city prior to the moves. Another two partners joining in San Francisco specialize in investment management law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Bs6X0p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.