RPT-TABLE-U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages

(Repeats to fix alignment) March 12 (Reuters) - FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING: MAR 12 MAR 5 YEAR AGO 30-YR 3.86 3.75 4.37 15-YR 3.10 3.03 3.38 5-YR ARM 3.01 2.96 3.09 1-YR ARM 2.46 2.44 2.48 U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.86 3.86 3.95 3.85 3.89 3.80 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 15 YR 3.10 3.10 3.21 3.07 3.16 3.02 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.8 5 YR 3.01 3.04 3.31 3.03 3.06 2.81 Fees/Pts 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.7 1 YR 2.46 2.54 2.58 2.76 2.46 2.20 Fees/Pts 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)