Waste Management wins antitrust approval for Deffenbaugh deal
#U.S. Legal News
March 13, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Waste Management wins antitrust approval for Deffenbaugh deal

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department said on Friday it granted antitrust approval for Waste Management Inc’s purchase of Deffenbaugh Disposal, Inc.

Waste Management Inc,, a $14 billion a year garbage and recycling giant, agreed to sell assets in Kansas and Arkansas in order to win approval for the $405 million deal, the department said.

The divestitures were focused on small container waste services, or collecting solid waste from offices and apartment buildings, the department said.

Deffenbaugh has disposal services in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and had revenues of $180 million in 2013, the department said in a court filing.

