(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 20

2 p.m. - NII Holdings, Nextel’s Latin American arm, will ask a New York bankruptcy judge to approve the outline of its Chapter 11 restructuring plan, allowing NII to send the plan to creditors for a vote. For NII: David Heiman of Jones Day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cPuj7o