BRIEF-Morgan Stanley bond trading revenue highest in 3 years-CEO
April 20, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley bond trading revenue highest in 3 years-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat spoke on a conference call with analysts on Monday to discuss first-quarter results. Below are some of their comments:

* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities revenue was strongest in three years-CEO

* Morgan Stanley FICC trading performance is evidence its strategy for the business is working-CEO

* Morgan Stanley “must see this play out for more than one quarter” in FICC before saying it is a success-CEO

* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodity trading revenue was higher despite using less balance sheet-CFO

* Morgan Stanley fixed income risk-weighted assets were $174 billion in first quarter-CFO

* Morgan Stanley fixed income risk-weighted assets down from $188 billion at year-end

* Morgan Stanley has “resisted” putting timeline on hitting return on equity target-CEO

* Morgan Stanley CEO on hitting 10 pct annual ROE: “We’re not going to give you a formal date on this”

* Morgan Stanley did not “dial up risk” to achieve first-quarter results-CEO

* Morgan Stanley does not expect meaningful impact on business due to Department of Labor proposal-CFO

* Morgan Stanley expects changes in activity and higher compliance costs related to DOL proposal-CFO

* Morgan Stanley CFO commenting on Dept of Labor proposal related to financial advisors (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)

