FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High court declines to take case on pleading standards for FLSA claims
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 22, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

High court declines to take case on pleading standards for FLSA claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a dispute over how much detail is required in complaints brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Without comment, the high court on Monday let stand a January ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that, according to the attorney for petitioner Greg Landers, set the highest bar yet for the level of specificity needed to state a claim under the FLSA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QkUT7Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.