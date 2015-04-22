High court declines to take case on pleading standards for FLSA claims

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a dispute over how much detail is required in complaints brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Without comment, the high court on Monday let stand a January ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that, according to the attorney for petitioner Greg Landers, set the highest bar yet for the level of specificity needed to state a claim under the FLSA.

