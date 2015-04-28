FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank said to hire Ed Reardon from JPMorgan -Bloomberg
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
#Funds News
April 28, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank said to hire Ed Reardon from JPMorgan -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank AG, will name Ed Reardon from JPMorgan Chase & Co to head its U.S. commercial-mortgage bond research, a Bloomberg report said.

The report, citing a person familiar with the move, said Reardon will be a managing director based in New York and would report to Anthony Klarman at Deutsche Bank.

Both Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were unavailable for comment outside the regular business hours. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

