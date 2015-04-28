Deutsche Bank said to hire Ed Reardon from JPMorgan -Bloomberg

April 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank AG, will name Ed Reardon from JPMorgan Chase & Co to head its U.S. commercial-mortgage bond research, a Bloomberg report said.

The report, citing a person familiar with the move, said Reardon will be a managing director based in New York and would report to Anthony Klarman at Deutsche Bank.

Both Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were unavailable for comment outside the regular business hours. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)