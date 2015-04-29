Mass. top court: medical marijuana law limits search warrants

(Reuters) - Massachusetts’ medical marijuana law imposes new duties on police who want to search places where they believe cannabis is being illegally grown, the state’s highest court has held.

The Supreme Judicial Court said Monday that a search warrant was invalid because the officer failed to determine if the property’s owner, Josiah Canning, had registered under the Humanitarian Medical Use of Marijuana Act approved by voters in November 2012. Without that information, the warrant failed to establish probable cause to believe that a crime was being committed, the court held.

