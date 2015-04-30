FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exxon exec says has just under 40 U.S. shale rigs running
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exxon exec says has just under 40 U.S. shale rigs running

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exec says the company has the financial strength for potential acquisition targets

* Exxon exec says there are ongoing state and federal investigations underway at the torrance refinery

* Exxon exec says well costs in lower 48 unconventional fields are down about 20 percent

* Exxon mobil exec says can’t estimate when the company’s torrance refinery will resume normal operations

* Exxon exec says the company is making good progress reducing costs related to services, rig rates and raw materials

* Exxon exec says company has just below 40 rigs in its three u.s. Shale plays, rig numbers have been trending downward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Driver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.