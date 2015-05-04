FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 McKenna attorneys move to Covington before Dentons merger
May 4, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

20 McKenna attorneys move to Covington before Dentons merger

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

A group of 20 attorneys from McKenna Long & Aldridge’s Washington, D.C. office has moved to Covington & Burling’s government contracts practice, Covington announced Friday.

The lawyers, who started at the Washington, D.C.-based firm Friday, are the latest departures from McKenna, which has roots in Atlanta and Washington, since the firm’s early April announcement that it would combine with the multinational firm Dentons.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EMbFql

